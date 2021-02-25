BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 3,948,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,704,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

