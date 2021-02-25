BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,206,985 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

