BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HBU) Trading Down 3%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HBU) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.41 and last traded at C$11.48. 11,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

