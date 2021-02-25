Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Trading 137.5% Higher

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN)’s share price traded up 137.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $1.90. 7,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEEN)

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

