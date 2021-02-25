BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 75.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,212. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

