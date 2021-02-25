BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

