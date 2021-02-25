BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,083.64

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $315,083.64 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

