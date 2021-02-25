Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Up 1.8%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.90 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). Approximately 30,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 277,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The firm has a market cap of £64.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

About Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

