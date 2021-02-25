BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jimmy Duvall Sells 120,409 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

