BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $62.83. 3,649,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,020,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

Specifically, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $24,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

