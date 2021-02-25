Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $232.18 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and $4.02 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $232.18 or 0.00491273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00474038 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00190400 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

