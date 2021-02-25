Binance USD Price Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $4.56 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,291,952,110 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

