Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $374.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.27.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

