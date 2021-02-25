BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Brokerages expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $190,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

