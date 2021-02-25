BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 11.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 7,833,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,361,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.03.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.