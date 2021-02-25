BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BDSI opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

