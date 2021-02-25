Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 152,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.74 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

