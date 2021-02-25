Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $282.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

