BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Down 10.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.88. 857,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,506,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

