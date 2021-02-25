BioLineRx Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

