Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 8.5%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. 1,011,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,799,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

