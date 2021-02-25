Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 1,663,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,866,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

