Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $769,378.15 and $36,306.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.44 or 0.99807587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00126622 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 262,386,845 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.