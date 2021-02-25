Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $214,339.95 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,698.70 or 0.99788061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00468984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00870933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00288444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00125745 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,863,728 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.