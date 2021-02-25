bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $110.66 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $110.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.03 or 0.00495705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00082396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00485986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00071578 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

