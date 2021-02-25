BitCoal Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $11,424.72 and $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00416822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,018.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

