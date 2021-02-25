Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $508.34

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.49 billion and $4.72 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $508.34 or 0.01058018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00392844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003576 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,664,538 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

