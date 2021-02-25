Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $189.41 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $189.41 million and $6.93 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

