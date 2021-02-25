Bitcoin Gold Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $468.61 million and $133.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $26.76 or 0.00056539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00267305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.