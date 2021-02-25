Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00266082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00107844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.