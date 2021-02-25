Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $196.17

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for $196.17 or 0.00381564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,410.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.10 or 0.01064178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003363 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,662,227 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

