Bitcoinus Trading Up 0.1% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.77 and approximately $327.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.88 or 1.00030278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00126759 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

