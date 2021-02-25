BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $2,849.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.80 or 0.03156469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00371933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01037346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00425263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00392222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00256479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,545,314 coins and its circulating supply is 18,044,354 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

