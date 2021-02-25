BitGreen Price Hits $0.35 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.17 million and $3,274.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00238326 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001963 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

