BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. BitTube has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $31,003.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00423350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 462.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

