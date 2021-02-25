BitZ Token (BZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.05 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 50.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and $10.05 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded 286.4% higher against the dollar. One BitZ Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00728658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BitZ Token (BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

