BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BJ opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.