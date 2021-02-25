BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BJ opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

