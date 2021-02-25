BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $3.80. BK Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

