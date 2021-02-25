Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.