BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.58. 45,856,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 71,775,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

