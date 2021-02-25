BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$14.66. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 7,616,752 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480 in the last ninety days.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.