Blackmores Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.29 (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$75.90.

Get Blackmores alerts:

In related news, insider Alastair Symington 38,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blackmores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackmores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.