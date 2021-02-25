BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,086 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.14% of RLI worth $475,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

