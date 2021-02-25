BlackRock Inc. Acquires 175,083 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.94% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $464,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

