BlackRock Inc. Acquires 193,099 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Anaplan worth $472,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,678 shares in the company, valued at $88,377,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

