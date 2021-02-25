BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,433,435 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.90% of Resideo Technologies worth $470,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

REZI stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

