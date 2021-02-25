BlackRock Inc. Acquires 677,698 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.48% of Brinker International worth $501,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $18,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 191.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 496,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

