BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $481,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $67.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

