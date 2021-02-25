BlackRock Inc. Buys 473,684 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.77% of Select Medical worth $475,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 579,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE SEM opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.