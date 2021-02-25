BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,013,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.43% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $462,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $281,888,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,704,000 after buying an additional 202,918 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $88,857,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,465,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after buying an additional 639,191 shares during the period.

Shares of TME stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Several analysts recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

